Bohol records 2 more COVID-19 deaths











Two more persons have died due to complications caused by COVID-19, raising the total number of deaths caused by the disease in Bohol to 31.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, in a his daily virtual presser on Thursday, announced that two COVID-stricken individuals, a 63-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, died at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City on April 14.

The man, resident of Barangay Dampas in Tagbilaran City, and the woman from Barangay Cabulihan in Tubigon, both had comorbidities, Lopez said.

“Upon closer investigation, mao gihapon. Anduna na silay gihambin na mga comorbidities na nakaingon sa pagka-minus sa ilang resistensya batok sa COVID,” said Lopez.

Based on previous reports from the BIATF, most of the persons who have died due to complications caused or exacerbated by COVID-19 in Bohol were elderly and have comorbidities.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol on Wednesday breached the 300 mark for the first time.

According to the latest COVID-19 bulletin announced by Lopez, the number of ongoing infections in the province was at 303 as of Thursday afternoon.

Some 299 of these were identified as local transmission cases while the rest of the cases involved four persons who have recently arrived in the province. (A. Doydora)