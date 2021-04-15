Bohol records 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Bohol records 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Two more persons have died due to complications caused by COVID-19, raising the total number of deaths caused by the disease in Bohol to 31.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, in a his daily virtual presser on Thursday, announced that two COVID-stricken individuals, a 63-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, died at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City on April 14.

The man, resident of Barangay Dampas in Tagbilaran City, and the woman from Barangay Cabulihan in Tubigon, both had comorbidities, Lopez said.

“Upon closer investigation, mao gihapon. Anduna na silay gihambin na mga comorbidities na nakaingon sa pagka-minus sa ilang resistensya batok sa COVID,” said Lopez.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Based on previous reports from the BIATF, most of the persons who have died due to complications caused or exacerbated by COVID-19 in Bohol were elderly and have comorbidities.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol on Wednesday breached the 300 mark for the first time.

According to the latest COVID-19 bulletin announced by Lopez, the number of ongoing infections in the province was at 303 as of Thursday afternoon.

Some 299 of these were identified as local transmission cases while the rest of the cases involved four persons who have recently arrived in the province. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

TaRSIER 117 takes over ops of COVID-stricken CDDRMO

The province’s emergency response arm TaRSIER 117 has partially taken over the operations of the Tagbilaran City Disaster Risk Reduction…

COVID-19 infecting multiple family members at a time: Tagbilaran CHO

COVID-19 has been spreading more rapidly among family members or persons under one household in Tagbilaran City, a health official…

Tagbilaran PNP, CTMO offices on lockdown as 13 employees get COVID-19

The Tagbilaran City Police Station (TCPS) and City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) have been placed on lockdown after 13 personnel…

Baba suspects spread of coronavirus variant, calls for vigilance

Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap on Thursday called for continued vigilance and observance of health safety measures amid suspicion that…

150,000 senior citizens next in line for vaccination in Bohol

Inoculation of senior citizens will start “immediately” when more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in the province, a Bohol…

COVID-hit woman, 71, who was asymptomatic found dead inside Tagbilaran home

A 71-year-old woman who was infected with COVID-19 but was asymptomatic was found dead on Sunday night while quarantining inside…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!