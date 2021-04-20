4 more die of COVID-19 in Bohol

Topic |  
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

4 more die of COVID-19 in Bohol

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) has announced that four more persons have died due to complications caused by COVID-19 in Bohol, pushing the total number of virus fatalities in the province to 35.

BIATF spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez on Monday said three of the four fatalities had comorbidities and were all aged above 50.

Two of those who died were residents of Tagbilaran City including a 78-year-old man who had end-stage liver disease and a 63-year-old man who had hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The other two were from Tubigon including a 61-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man who had end-stage kidney disease.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Kung atong tan-awon consistent gihapon ang sitwasyon nga senior citizen or naay mga serious comorbidities maoy naka pahuyang sa ilang resistensya ug nasud ang COVID,” said Lopez.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 428 active COVID-19 cases in Bohol.

Meanwhile, some 1,581 people have recovered from the disease. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Lockdown imposed in Lila town hall as employee contracts COVID-19

The Lila Municipal Hall has been placed on lockdown after one employee of the town’s treasurer’s office tested positive for…

Duero town hall on lockdown

The Duero Municipal Hall was placed on lockdown staring Monday after a municipal nurse tested positive for COVID-19.   Duero…

6,670 Sinovac doses arrive in Bohol

A total of 6,670 doses of the Sinovac vaccine have been transported to Bohol as part of the national government’s…

Mandatory wearing of face shields at Capitol, City Hall imposed as cases surge

The provincial Capitol and the Tagbilaran City Hall have imposed the mandatory wearing of face shields by all persons entering…

Bohol records 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Two more persons have died due to complications caused by COVID-19, raising the total number of deaths caused by the…

TaRSIER 117 takes over ops of COVID-stricken CDDRMO

The province’s emergency response arm TaRSIER 117 has partially taken over the operations of the Tagbilaran City Disaster Risk Reduction…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!