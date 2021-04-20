4 more die of COVID-19 in Bohol











The Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) has announced that four more persons have died due to complications caused by COVID-19 in Bohol, pushing the total number of virus fatalities in the province to 35.

BIATF spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez on Monday said three of the four fatalities had comorbidities and were all aged above 50.

Two of those who died were residents of Tagbilaran City including a 78-year-old man who had end-stage liver disease and a 63-year-old man who had hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The other two were from Tubigon including a 61-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man who had end-stage kidney disease.

“Kung atong tan-awon consistent gihapon ang sitwasyon nga senior citizen or naay mga serious comorbidities maoy naka pahuyang sa ilang resistensya ug nasud ang COVID,” said Lopez.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 428 active COVID-19 cases in Bohol.

Meanwhile, some 1,581 people have recovered from the disease. (A. Doydora)