Lockdown imposed in Lila town hall as employee contracts COVID-19











The Lila Municipal Hall has been placed on lockdown after one employee of the town’s treasurer’s office tested positive for COVID-19.

All services and transactions at the town hall have been suspended, said Lila Mayor Arturo Piollo II on Tuesday.

According to Piollo the lockdown started Tuesday as close contacts of the COVID-stricken employee are set to undergo COVID-19 testing.

The lockdown will remain in place pending the results of the tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hantod na ni na makagawas ang mga resulta,” he said.

The LGU is set to conduct disinfection of all offices inside the town hall on Wednesday.

Piollo said that the COVID-19 patient tested positive on Tuesday and was experiencing symptoms including difficulty in breathing.

Meanwhile, all employees of the town hall including those who were not direct contacts of the patient were directed to undergo home quarantine.

Based on data from the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force, there were four active COVID-19 cases in Lila as of Tuesday.

The mayor reminded the public to continue following basic health safety measures including the wearing of face masks and observing social distancing. (R. Tutas)