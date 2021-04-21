Capitol general services office on lockdown

The Provincial General Services Office (PGSO) of the Capitol has been placed on lockdown after one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

PGSO chief Glenn Doloritos confirmed that they suspended their main office’s services starting Wednesday morning.

According to Doloritos, their office will remain closed pending the results of the COVID-19 testing done on employees of the PGSO and the issuance of a clearance from the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

“Maghuwat lang mi sa advisory kung safe na ba ang opisina,” he said.

Meanwhile, contract-tracing operations were still ongoing.  

The PGSO has over 140 employees but only around 40 who were assigned in the main office inside the Capitol were subjected to Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT).

Those who visited the office were also tested.

“Dili tanan office-based kay ang uban namo janitorial man unya wala silay direct contact sa kadtong na-positive namo. Ang uban pud na naa sa building, wa pud sila. Kadto ra g’yung naa sa opisina,” he said.

On Tuesday, the municipal halls of the towns of Lila and Duero were also placed on lockdown after two employees working at the buildings tested positive for COVID-19. (R. Tutas)

