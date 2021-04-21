Ex-seaman falls in Carmen drug raid











Anti-narcotics operatives of the Carmen Police Station arrested a former seaman at his home for alleged possession of illegal drugs.

The Carmen Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) raided the residence of Jerry Contingo, 55, in Barangay La Paz by virtue of a court-issue search warrant on Sunday.

The operatives allegedly seized from Contingo 10 sachets of shabu.

Authorities estimated the confiscated contraband to be worth P4,300.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contingo was placed under the custody of the Carmen Police Station pending the filing of charges against him for violating Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (cr)