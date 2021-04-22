Boholana weightlifter bags 2 gold, 1 silver medals in Asian championships

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Boholana weightlifter bags 2 gold, 1 silver medals in Asian championships

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Boholana weightlifter Vanessa Sarno clinched a golden finish for the Philippines in the 71-kg division during the 2021 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

Sarno, a native of Tagbilaran City, bagged the top prize for her division after lifting a total of 229 kg in two lifts.

The 17-year-old lifted 128 kg for clean and jerk and 101 kg for snatch which earned her gold and silver, respectively.

Sarno, whose appearance at the Asian tilt was supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, outperformed Rio Olympian Gulnabat Kadyrova of Turkmenistan, who had to settle for silver in total as he lifted 102 kg for snatch and 121 kg in clean and jerk.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
Boholana weightlifting sensation proudly raises the Philippine flag at the podium during the 2021 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan on Wednesday. | Photo: via Asian Weightlifting Federation

With the teenage sensation’s victory, the Philippines improved its tally with two gold, six silver and one bronze medals in the Asian championships which is scheduled until April 25.

Sarno, who earlier shared to the Chronicle her admiration for Hidilyn Diaz, is seen to be the heir apparent to Diaz’s throne as the country’s top weightlifter.

The Boholana’s latest victory has further catapulted her status as a potential qualifier and even a medalist in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Jeepney driver’s son from Bohol graduates as PNPA salutatorian

A 29-year-old Boholano ranked second as he graduated from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) on Wednesday along with 253…

‘Baba’ named ‘DYRD Loyalista’ for aid to patient rejected by hospitals

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The city mayor of Tagbilaran was the…

Boholano ranks 3rd in Physician Licensure Exam

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A Boholano ranked third placer in this…

UN agency honors Boholano coast guard with bravery award

Boholano coast guard Ensign Ralph Barajan who has been credited for helping save the lives of 62 people from a…

Chatto cites DPWH 1st district chief for service, leadership

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Rep. Edgar Chatto honored Department of Public…

Tagbilaran named most competitive component city in Visayas

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Tagbilaran City retains its spot of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!