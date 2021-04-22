Capitol, City Hall closed for disinfection

The provincial Capitol and the Tagbilaran City Hall will be closed on Friday for disinfection as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in both government buildings.

All offices inside City Hall and within the Capitol’s complex will be closed. Regular operations will resume on Monday.

“Close ang Tagbilaran City hall ugma puhon, April 23, 2021 para sa 3 days nga mag disinfect. Mo balik ta  sa April 26, 2021,” said Mayor Baba Yap.

Disinfection of the provincial government offices will be overseen by the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

Meanwhile, Capitol employees were directed to follow a work-from-home arrangement according to a memorandum signed by Provincial Administrator Kathyrin Pioquinto.

“All capitol-based employees are therefore advised to follow the work from home arrangement during the said schedule to allow a thorough cleaning of the capitol complex premises,” the memo said.

Earlier, the main office of the Capitol’s Provincial General Services Office (PGSO) was also closed for disinfection after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The lockdown was expected to last pending the results of the COVID-19 testing done on close contacts of the virus-stricken employee.

The Chronicle tried to contact the PHO and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office for updates on the COVID-19 status of Capitol employees but both did not answer calls.

