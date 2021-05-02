Bohol tops CV in active COVID-19 cases with 1,210 infections -DOH

Bohol with 1,210 active COVID-19 cases topped Central Visayas with the most number of ongoing infections of the dreaded viral disease surpassing even Cebu City.

This was based on data issued by the Department of Health (DOH) 7 on Saturday night.

Bohol was followed by Cebu province with 863 cases, Cebu City with 839 cases; Lapu-Lapu City with 544 cases, Negros Oriental with 504 cases, Manduae City with 417 cases then Siquijor with only eight cases.

The DOH 7’s figures for Bohol however continued to show large disparities compared with data released by the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force.

Data released on Saturday morning by the BIATF, which is headed by Governor Art Yap, indicated that Bohol had 873 cases.

Tagbilaran City still topped all localities with 253.

The city was followed by Dauis, 67; Maribojoc, 49; Loon, 35; Lila, 34; and Tubigon, 30.

Dr. Mutya Macuno, chief of the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital who was designated by the DOH to oversee the COVID-19 situation in Bohol reminded the public to continue observing basic health safety protocols such as wearing of facemasks and observing social distancing.

She had also earlier suggested for the province to be placed on a more stringent quarantine level such as Enhanced Community Quarantine.

Bohol is currently under modified general community quarantine as directed by Malacañang.

