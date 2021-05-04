3 nabbed, P408k shabu seized in Tagbilaran drug bust

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station arrested three suspected drug personalities and seized P408,000 worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation in the city on Monday night.

In a report, police said they collared alleged drug dealers Marlon Bacoy, 27, and Marlou Villamor, 32, along with Felix Vitol, 32, who was buying illegal drugs from the duo.

The arrest was carried out after Bolacoy and Villamor allegedly sold shabu worth P20,000 to a police poseur-buyer.

Authorities said they seized two packs of shabu which weighed a total of 60 grams from the suspects.

The confiscated contraband were estimated to be worth P408,000 based on the estimated value set by the Dangerous Drug Board.

All three men were detained at the TCPS lock-up jail pending the filing of charges against them.

Balocoy and Villamor will be slapped with criminal complaints for sale and possession of illegal drugs while Vitor will face a possession charge. (wm)

