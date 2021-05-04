Man found dead in Pilar creek











A man with a head injury sustained from being struck by a blunt object was found dead at a creek in Barangay Catagdaan, Pilar.

Residents in the area discovered the lifeless body of Rosinto Lubas, a resident of the said village, partially submerged in water at past 11 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Lt. Reynan Romulo, chief of the Pilar Police Station, Lubas died due to a severe head injury he sustained after being hit by a still unidentified blunt object.

Initial investigation indicated that Lubas was struck in the face and was later dumped in the creek.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Naa foul play to according sa post mortem. Gibunalan og hard object ang nawng. Mao g’yud to iyang gikamatyan,” said Romulo.

Crime scene operatives however did not find the murder weapon in the area.

Romulo said that Lubas was last seen alive at 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

He was seen leaving his home on board his motorcycle with three other men.

According to Romulo, investigators were still continuing their probe on the incident to identify the suspect and motive behind the fatal attack. (A. Doydora)