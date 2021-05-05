College student yields P170k shabu in Cortes drug bust

Topic |  
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

College student yields P170k shabu in Cortes drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 26-year-old college student was arrested by Bohol police intelligence officers in a drug buy-bust operation in Cortes town on Tuesday night.

In a report, police said they arrested Jesreel Refugio, a resident of San Miguel town who is taking up a maritime course in a local college, was collared for selling shabu.

Refugio allegedly sold shabu worth P25,000 to an undercover agent resulting in his immediate arrest by the operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Unit.

According to authorities, they found 25 grams of shabu in the suspect’s possession.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The seized drugs were estimated to have a street value of P170,000.

Refugio was placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him for sale and possession of shabu. (wm)  

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Suspect in shooting of Capitol worker arrested in Danao

The 60-year-old suspect who allegedly shot his live-in partner, a Capitol General Services Office employee, was arrested by police at…

Man found dead in Pilar creek

A man with a head injury sustained from being struck by a blunt object was found dead at a creek…

3 nabbed, P408k shabu seized in Tagbilaran drug bust

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station arrested three suspected drug personalities and seized P408,000 worth of shabu during…

Man shot dead outside Antequera home

A 43-year-old man was killed after two gunmen suddenly barged into his home in Barangay Tabua, Antequera and pulled him…

NPA slay of 2 Bohol peace advocates ‘traitorous, cowardly’: Centcom

CEBU CITY – The chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Central Command (Centcom) on Thursday condemned the ambush by…

Police nabs alleged NPA, seizes guns, grenade in Batuan raid

The intelligence unit of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) recovered firearms and a grenade and apprehended a suspected member…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!