College student yields P170k shabu in Cortes drug bust











A 26-year-old college student was arrested by Bohol police intelligence officers in a drug buy-bust operation in Cortes town on Tuesday night.

In a report, police said they arrested Jesreel Refugio, a resident of San Miguel town who is taking up a maritime course in a local college, was collared for selling shabu.

Refugio allegedly sold shabu worth P25,000 to an undercover agent resulting in his immediate arrest by the operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Unit.

According to authorities, they found 25 grams of shabu in the suspect’s possession.

The seized drugs were estimated to have a street value of P170,000.

Refugio was placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him for sale and possession of shabu. (wm)