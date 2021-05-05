Suspect in shooting of Capitol worker arrested in Danao











The 60-year-old suspect who allegedly shot his live-in partner, a Capitol General Services Office employee, was arrested by police at past 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, less than two hours after the shooting incident in Tagbilaran City.

Tagbilaran City police chief Lt. Col. Mary Peralta said suspect Paulino Gonzaga, 60, was apprehended at a police checkpoint in his hometown of Danao.

Gonzaga, a resident of Danao and a member of Bantay Bayan Bohol, allegedly shot Delia Bernas, 40, in the chest using a still unidentified caliber pistol at the back of the Land Transportation Office in Barangay Dampas, Tagbilaran City.

“Nagcoordinate na tayo agad sa Baclayon, Corella, Cortes, Dauis, at syempre sa Danao Police Station para sa checkpoint and road blocking at hindi nga tayo nagkakamali, nandoon nga siya,” said Peralta.

Gonzaga was detained at the Danao Police Station and set to be turned over to the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

According to Peralta, Gonzaga claimed that he threw away the pistol used to shoot the victim.

“Nandoon pa yung tropa natin ngayon baka sakaling maituro pa niya kung saan niya itinapon yung baril,” said Peralta.

Meanwhile, Bernas was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City on board a tricycle.

She was reportedly in stable condition after emergency treatment but was still being monitored.

Peralta said investigators are looking at jealousy as possible motive behind the shooting.

Bernas and Gonzaga who were noted to have been fighting frequently figured in a heated argument on Tuesday afternoon at the provincial motorpool where she works.

“Based sa sinabi doon sa on duty na PSF (Provincial Security Force) na nandoon kahapon, nagkaroon na sila ng hindi pagkakaunawaan at inaadvisena din nila to si Ms. Bernas na magpablotter na dahil sa mga pinagsasabi nitong suspect,” Peralta said. (R. Tutas with J. Gutierrez)