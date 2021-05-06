BIATF: No rift between BMS, Bohol gov’t

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

BIATF: No rift between BMS, Bohol gov’t

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

They may not always see eye to eye in handling the province’s COVID-19 response, but there is no ongoing conflict between the Bohol Medical Society (BMS) and the Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh), according to a joint statement issued on Thursday.

In the statement signed by Gov. Art Yap and BMS president Jefferson Ong, the PGBh and the BMS said there have been rampant disagreements among members of the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) but these were more boon than bane.  

“Being a collegial body, disagreements and debates are common within the BIATF. It is only upon these disagreements and debates that our leaders, both in the medical field and in government, can see the complete picture of our current situation,” the joint statement said.

According to BMS-PGBh, it is not surprising that disagreements arise within the group since the BIATF is “multi-sectoral,” with members having varying concerns.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

They said that the business sector is also represented in the BIATF and they also have their own goals such as keeping the economy afloat.

“Sometimes, the robust discussions end in the old adage ‘we agree to disagree.’ But these disagreements have sharpened our recommendations and eventually the policies we issue in the province,” it said.

Both groups reminded the public that the pandemic persists and the “crisis is far from over.”

They also called for unity particularly as the number of active COVID-19 cases in the province remained high and amid the threat of mutated coronavirus strains.

“Our immediate task is to manage and lower the number of cases and eventually, when the vaccines arrive, ensure massive vaccination rollout in the province led by our medical sector,” it said.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

8,000 more Sinovac vaccines shipped to Bohol

A total of 8,000 doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac from the Department of Health (DOH) have been shipped to Bohol allowing…

‘Half’ of Capitol employees return to office; positive cases at 114

Around half of the provincial government employees in Tagbilaran City were allowed to return to work on Monday following the…

DOH verification of COVID recoveries more stringent

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday explained that their verification of resolved cases of COVID-19 infections is more stringent…

Bohol tops CV in active COVID-19 cases with 1,210 infections -DOH

Bohol with 1,210 active COVID-19 cases topped Central Visayas with the most number of ongoing infections of the dreaded viral…

92 Capitol employees test positive for COVID-19

The Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) on Friday confirmed that 92 Capitol employees have contracted COVID-19 amid the ongoing suspension…

Capitol offices in Tagbi closed as COVID-19 cases rise

All offices of the Provincial Government of Bohol in Tagbilaran City has been ordered closed for two days starting Thursday…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!