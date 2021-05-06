Resort security guard nabbed for drugs in Panglao

A 22-year-old security guard of a popular resort in Panglao who allegedly moonlighted as a drug dealer was arrested by police in a sting operation in the town.

Panglao police chief Lt. Amelito Melloria said they apprehended Kurt Lumapat, a native of Calape, in a buy-bust operation at past 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Operatives allegedly seized five grams of shabu from the suspect during the operation.

The seized contraband was worth P34,000 based on the estimated street value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Melloria said that Lumapat was categorized by the Panglao Police Station as a “street level individual.”

He allegedly sourced his shabu from a supplier in Tagbilaran City.

The suspect was detained at the Panglao Police Station.

He will be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs. (AD)

