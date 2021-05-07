Bohol IATF spox Lopez named prov’l health chief

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Bohol IATF spox Lopez named prov’l health chief

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez was appointed by Governor Art Yap as officer-in-charge of the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

Lopez took over the post on Wednesday as directed by Yap through a memorandum issued on the same day.  

“You are enjoined to perform tasks and functions inherent to the position of Provincial Health Office II and those that are routinary in nature,” Yap said.

Prior to the promotion, Lopez was the assistant provincial health officer while also serving as the BIATF’s mouthpiece.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He has been delivering updates on the COVID-19 situation in the province through a daily online briefer.

Lopez replaced Dr. Reymoses Cabagnot as PHO chief.

Meanwhile, Cabagnot was designated to lead the newly created Special Health Projects Unit (SPHU).(RT)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

BIATF: No rift between BMS, Bohol gov’t

They may not always see eye to eye in handling the province’s COVID-19 response, but there is no ongoing conflict…

8,000 more Sinovac vaccines shipped to Bohol

A total of 8,000 doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac from the Department of Health (DOH) have been shipped to Bohol allowing…

‘Half’ of Capitol employees return to office; positive cases at 114

Around half of the provincial government employees in Tagbilaran City were allowed to return to work on Monday following the…

DOH verification of COVID recoveries more stringent

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday explained that their verification of resolved cases of COVID-19 infections is more stringent…

Bohol tops CV in active COVID-19 cases with 1,210 infections -DOH

Bohol with 1,210 active COVID-19 cases topped Central Visayas with the most number of ongoing infections of the dreaded viral…

92 Capitol employees test positive for COVID-19

The Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) on Friday confirmed that 92 Capitol employees have contracted COVID-19 amid the ongoing suspension…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!