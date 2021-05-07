Bohol IATF spox Lopez named prov’l health chief











Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez was appointed by Governor Art Yap as officer-in-charge of the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

Lopez took over the post on Wednesday as directed by Yap through a memorandum issued on the same day.

“You are enjoined to perform tasks and functions inherent to the position of Provincial Health Office II and those that are routinary in nature,” Yap said.

Prior to the promotion, Lopez was the assistant provincial health officer while also serving as the BIATF’s mouthpiece.

He has been delivering updates on the COVID-19 situation in the province through a daily online briefer.

Lopez replaced Dr. Reymoses Cabagnot as PHO chief.

Meanwhile, Cabagnot was designated to lead the newly created Special Health Projects Unit (SPHU).(RT)