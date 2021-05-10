Woman, 20, dies in two-motorcycle collision in Dauis











Mae Erica Cilos | Photo: via Cilos’ Facebook account

A male teen, 19, has been charged after he figured in a two-motorcycle collision in Dauis town which led to the death of a 20-year-old woman on Friday last week.

Patrolman Eugene Jamo of the Dauis Police Station said they filed a reckless imprudence resulting in homicide complaint against Ian Charles Sarin of Sevilla town on Monday morning.

Sarin initially tried to reach an amicable settlement with the victim’s kin but the family was determined to push through with the filing of charges.

According to Jamo, Sarin and victim Mae Erica Cilos of Dauis town were driving separate motorcycles when they collided along a national road in Barangay Bingag.

Sarin claimed that Cilos made U-turn towards his lane causing him to slam straight into her as he was returning to his lane after overtaking another vehicle.

“Ang babayi hing U-turn siya, kaning laki nag overtake base sa iyang gisaysay. Paghuman overtake nakita niya ang bayi na nag U-turn mao tong naigo niya,” said Jamo.

Cilos was rushed by the Dauis Emergency Response Unit to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Sarin who sustained minor injuries was arrested at the site of the incident and placed under police custody.

According to Jamo, Sarin had a helmet and driver’ license while Cilos did not have both. (A. Doydora)