Lila PS on lockdown after 7 personnel, OJT test positive for COVID-19











The Lila Police Station remained on lockdown as of Tuesday morning after seven of its personnel and one on-the-job trainee (OJT) tested positive for COVID-19.

The town’s police chief Lt. Cirlito Curayag confirmed on Tuesday that the station was placed on lockdown starting Friday last week.

According to Curayag, four police officers including himself, three non-uniformed personnel (NUP) and a trainee tested positive for the disease.

Curayag noted that they were tested after finding out that one of their NUPs was traced to have been a first-generation contact of his brother-in-law, a Capitol employee, who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Capitol had earlier reported an outbreak in their offices with over 100 employees confirmed to have contracted the disease.

“Ang iyang brother-in-law gi-swab man diay, empleyado sa Capitol. Nakahibaw siya na [first-gen] siya pero wa siya magpahibaw dinhi sa Lila na mo duty siya,” he said.

“Sa mga close contact adtong NUP, pito mi gi swab, pito pud mi na positive,” he added.

Those who tested positive were housed inside the town’s municipal isolation center while their first-generation contacts who were still awaiting their test results were directed to undergo quarantine inside the police station.

Meanwhile, the Bohol Provincial Police Office has deployed an augmentation force to oversee law enforcement operations in the town.

Philippine Army and Civilian Auxiliary Army troops were also stationed in the municipality to help maintain peace and order.

Services such as the issuance of police clearances were temporarily suspended.

The Lila Police Station will remain on lockdown pending the results of the second tests on the COVID-stricken personnel and the initial tests of their close contacts.

The Lila Police Station was the second government office in the town which was placed on lockdown due to COVID-19.

Last month, Lila’s town hall was also closed after one employee tested positive for the respiratory disease. (R. Tutas)