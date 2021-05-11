Twin brothers in Getafe nabbed anew for drugs











Twin brothers in Getafe, both previous drug offenders, were again arrested together for illegal drug violations on Monday morning.

The Membrillos brothers, Raymond and Richard, both aged 29, were collared in a drug buy-bust operation along a road in Barangay Poblacion, Getafe at past 9 a.m., said Corporal Ruel Botero of the Getafe Police Station.

Richard was allegedly caught in possession of shabu and was the one who transacted with a police poseur-buyer while Raymond received the marked money from the same undercover cop.

Botero said they seized 78 small packets of shabu from the duo following the arrest.

The confiscated drugs were estimated to be worth P16,116.

According to Botero, the brothers were arrested together in 2019 also through an anti-drug operation but were later released through plea bargaining agreements.

“Ato na ning nadakpan sauna adtong 2019, buy-bust operation gihapon, unya nakagawas pinaagi sa plea bargain niadtong 2020,” he said.

Raymond and Richard were detained at the Getafe Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against them.

The will be facing criminal complaints for violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (A. Doydora)