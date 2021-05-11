Vaccination of elderly, other sectors to start when more doses arrive in Bohol

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Vaccination of elderly, other sectors to start when more doses arrive in Bohol

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Health authorities in Bohol could start to simultaneously inoculate against COVID-19 the remaining frontliners who have yet to get their first dose of the jab, the elderly and other lower-rung sectors in the priority list when more vaccines arrive, a health official announced.

Front-line health workers and senior citizens are categorized under A1 and A2, respectively, in the National Inter-Agency Task Force’s (IATF) COVID-19 vaccination priority list with the nationwide inoculation drive still mainly covering the former.

“Nindot g’yud og mo abot ang daghang bakuna kay dunay standing memo ang DOH (Department of Health) na pwede mag simultaneous vaccination. If given the proper number of available vaccines, madungan ang senior citizens, and those with comorbidities [A3] and the A4 sector,” said Bohol IATF spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez.

The province earlier listed down over 150,000 senior citizens who expressed willingness to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The BIATF requested for doses for each one of them through the DOH.

According to Lopez, only a “few” frontliners in Bohol remained unvaccinated.

He said most of those who have yet to get inoculated were barangay health workers in various municipalities.

“Instructed nato ang tanang lungsod, na if ma kompleto na ang pagpamakuna sa frontliners they can go to step two, ang atong A2 priority,” he added.

However, Lopez admitted that it is beyond the province’s control as to when more vaccines arrive in the Philippines and distributed to the country’s various localities.

There has been a noted stall in the arrival of vaccines into the country as nations scramble to get their hands on the jabs in a bid to contain the spread of the highly contagious viral disease.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Lopez said the province has so far received 53,880 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from the DOH.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Majority of the jabs at 48,740 doses were from China-based drugmaker Sinovac while the rest at 5,140 doses were from British-Swede pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

The latest batch of jabs to arrive in Bohol were 8,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines which were shipped to Tubigon last week. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Lila PS on lockdown after 7 personnel, OJT test positive for COVID-19

The Lila Police Station remained on lockdown as of Tuesday morning after seven of its personnel and one on-the-job trainee…

Bohol IATF spox Lopez named prov’l health chief

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez was appointed by Governor Art Yap as officer-in-charge of the Provincial…

BIATF: No rift between BMS, Bohol gov’t

They may not always see eye to eye in handling the province’s COVID-19 response, but there is no ongoing conflict…

8,000 more Sinovac vaccines shipped to Bohol

A total of 8,000 doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac from the Department of Health (DOH) have been shipped to Bohol allowing…

‘Half’ of Capitol employees return to office; positive cases at 114

Around half of the provincial government employees in Tagbilaran City were allowed to return to work on Monday following the…

DOH verification of COVID recoveries more stringent

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday explained that their verification of resolved cases of COVID-19 infections is more stringent…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!