Boholana graduates as valedictorian from prestigious US dental school











Dr. Kriztine Mae Uy-Chun

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

A Boholana has graduated as valedictorian from a prestigious dental school in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dr. Kriztine Mae Uy-Chun topped this year’s graduates at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) School of Dental Medicine with a summa cum laude honor and various awards.

Uy-Chun was honored with the Pierre Fauchard Academy Award and accorded recognition by the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Dental Honor Society and Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society.

After obtaining her degree, Uy-Chun will be starting her residency in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics with a Masters in Oral Biology at UNLV this July.

The 27-year-old Uy-Chun has been a consistent honor student.

In 2014, she graduated magna cum laude at the University of San Francisco, earning a degree in BS Chemistry with concentration in Biochemistry.

She graduated salutatorian at the Sacred Heart School in Cebu City in 2010.

Uy-Chung is the daughter of Nelson and Zeny Uy, both natives of Tagbilaran City.