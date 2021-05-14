‘Big-time dealer’ yields P714k shabu in Cortes drug bust











Intelligence officers of the Bohol police on Thursday night arrested a woman tagged as a “big-time” drug dealer after she was allegedly caught in possession of shabu worth over P700,000 during an anti-drug operation in Cortes town.

According to Major John Escober, chief of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PUI), they collared Maricel Aparre, a native of Inabanga, during a drug buy-bust operation along a road in Barangay Salvador, Cortes.

The PUI police operatives apprehended Aparre after she allegedly sold shabu worth P22,000 to an undercover agent.

The operatives then found in her possession 105 grams of shabu which were estimated to be worth P714,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Courier g’yud ni siya, big time g’yud ni kay dinagko man iyaha,” said Escober.

Prior to the arrest, Aparre was placed under surveillance by the PUI after they received reports on her alleged drug distribution to previously apprehended suspected dealers.

“Nadunggan nato ni siya gikan ni sa atong mga action agent, unya sa mga series of dakop na na-involve iyang pangalan,” Escober said.

Appare who was tagged as a high-value individual in the police’s anti-drug campaign was previously arrested for drug charges but was released through a plea bargaining agreement.

She is now detained at the Cortes Police Station pending the filing of charges against her for sale and possession of illegal drugs in violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.