Student nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran











Police on Friday night arrested a 22-year-old student for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City.

In a report, police said operatives of the Tagbilaran Drug Enforcement Unit apprehended Ronel Cenita, an Alternative Learning System student in the city, through a buy-bust operation.

Cenita allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to a police posuer-buyer resulting in his immediate arrest.

According to authorities, they found shabu worth P20,400 from the suspect following his arrest.

Cenita is now under the custody of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

He will be facing charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs in violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.