Woman allegedly shot while sleeping by husband in Ubay











A 50-year-old woman landed in the hospital after she was allegedly shot by her husband while she was sleeping inside her sister’s home in Barangay Sinandigan, Ubay in the wee hours of Friday.

Corporal Erico Daigan of the Ubay Police Station said victim Merlinda Cutamora was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City after she sustained three gunshot wounds in her right hand, right ear, and left arm.

According to Daigan, the suspect who was identified as Maurcio Cutamora, 65, slipped his pistol into an opening on the house’s wall and shot Merlinda at around 3:40 a.m.

“Gikuot, gikapalapot ra sa bungbong unya gipusil samtang natulog kay kadlawon naman to,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merlinda remained conscious and was able to alert emergency responders who in turn rushed her to a health facility.

Meanwhile, Mauricio who has had history of violence and intimidation against Merilinda was arrested at his home in the same village at past 5 a.m.

He was pinpointed by Merlinda as the lone possible suspect considering their history of conflict in the past few weeks.

“Na arrested na pud ni siya [Mauricio] sauna kadtong didto siya ninghigda sa balay sa iyang igsuon unya giapas unya gidalhan ug sundang pero nagkasettle ra sila,” Daigan said.

According to Daigan, the husband and wife have been living separately for over a month following an argument which stemmed from jealousy.

Mauricio allegedly started to sleep with a bolo at his bedside prompting Merlinda to move out of their home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect has denied the shooting allegation while there were was no firearm found in his possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daigan said they subjected Mauricio to a paraffin test to determine if he had recently fire a gun.

Authorities are still awaiting the results from the police’s crime lab. (A. Doydora)