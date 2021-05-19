100 grams ‘marijuana’ seized from Italian national in Panglao

Topic |  
36 mins ago
36 mins ago

100 grams ‘marijuana’ seized from Italian national in Panglao

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police in Panglao who responded to a supposed alarm and scandal complaint ended up seizing 100 grams of suspected marijuana from an Italian national in Panglao town at dawn on Wednesday.

Panglao police chief Lt. Amelito Melloria said they confiscated the suspected marijuana from dive instructor Jaime Vici Ganoza, 41, at his apartment in Barangay Looc, Panglao.

According to Melloria, they deployed officers to the area after residents heard a woman screaming from Ganoza’s apartment.

“Silingan nila sa balay ang nangayo og responde namo kay anang adlawan pa sige kuno og hilak ng babaye, anang gabii sige gihapon og singgit. Unja sa ilang huna-huna basin kuno og mapareha unya ni anhing Inday Ruping mao nanawag sila dayon og pulis,” Melloria said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

When police arrived at the apartment, Ganoza allegedly fled and threw the container of marijuana away.

However, the operatives were able to subdue Ganoza and retrieve the alleged contraband.

Melloria said that the pack contained leaves that appeared to be marijuana.

The alleged marijuana leaves have been sent to the crime lab for verification.

Ganoza is now detained at the Panglao Police Station lock-up jail pending the filing of charges against him.

Meanwhile, the woman at Ganoza’s apparent said that they only had an argument.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

She also noted that she was not filing a complaint against Ganoza. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

PDEA nabs nurse, 1 other in Tagbilaran drug bust

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Tuesday night arrested two men deemed high-value targets (HVT) in the government’s anti-drug…

Man, 64, shot dead at cousin’s house in Carmen

A 64-year-old former convict who was previously incarcerated for a gun charge conviction was shot dead in a remote village…

Batuan man shot dead in front of daughter by alleged NPA

A 41-year-old man was shot dead in front of his nine-year-old daughter by gunman who claimed to be member of…

Female barangay councilor shot dead in Inabanga

Police are looking into the possible involvement of a slain Inabanga village councilor in the drug trade as a possible…

Woman allegedly shot while sleeping by husband in Ubay

A 50-year-old woman landed in the hospital after she was allegedly shot by her husband while she was sleeping inside…

Student nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran

Police on Friday night arrested a 22-year-old student for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City. In a report,…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!