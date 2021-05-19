100 grams ‘marijuana’ seized from Italian national in Panglao











Police in Panglao who responded to a supposed alarm and scandal complaint ended up seizing 100 grams of suspected marijuana from an Italian national in Panglao town at dawn on Wednesday.

Panglao police chief Lt. Amelito Melloria said they confiscated the suspected marijuana from dive instructor Jaime Vici Ganoza, 41, at his apartment in Barangay Looc, Panglao.

According to Melloria, they deployed officers to the area after residents heard a woman screaming from Ganoza’s apartment.

“Silingan nila sa balay ang nangayo og responde namo kay anang adlawan pa sige kuno og hilak ng babaye, anang gabii sige gihapon og singgit. Unja sa ilang huna-huna basin kuno og mapareha unya ni anhing Inday Ruping mao nanawag sila dayon og pulis,” Melloria said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When police arrived at the apartment, Ganoza allegedly fled and threw the container of marijuana away.

However, the operatives were able to subdue Ganoza and retrieve the alleged contraband.

Melloria said that the pack contained leaves that appeared to be marijuana.

The alleged marijuana leaves have been sent to the crime lab for verification.

Ganoza is now detained at the Panglao Police Station lock-up jail pending the filing of charges against him.

Meanwhile, the woman at Ganoza’s apparent said that they only had an argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also noted that she was not filing a complaint against Ganoza. (A. Doydora)