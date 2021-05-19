PDEA nabs nurse, 1 other in Tagbilaran drug bust











The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Tuesday night arrested two men deemed high-value targets (HVT) in the government’s anti-drug drive.

In a report, the PDEA said they collared Limar Epong and Jay Flor, a registered nurse, for alleged sale and possession of illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dao.

The PDEA under the supervision of Joseph Theodore Atila carried out the apprehension after the duo allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to an undercover agent.

Following the arrest, the law enforcement operatives allegedly found in the suspects’ possession 11 packets of shabu which were weighed two grams.

The seized drugs were estinmated to be worth P13,600.

Epong and Flor were detained pending the filing of charges against them.

The PDEA is set to file charges against both men for sale and possession of illegal drugs in violation of Republi Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)