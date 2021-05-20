Man, 29, stabbed dead by 2 lechon cooks during Guindulman village fiesta











A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed dead by two lechon cooks in Guindulman during a village fiesta on Monday afternoon.

Guindulman police chief Lieutenant Edcel Petecio said the two suspects identified as Anton Golosinda, 29, and Ariel Barera, 27, have been arrested and were both charged with murder on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Petecio, victim Kent Timbal, 29, of Guindulman town was driving his motorcycle when he was flagged down by the duo and stabbed using knives at around 3 p.m.

“Pag tigbas aning Anton nakabantay man si [Timbal] mao mi dunggab pud ning Ariel. Ila mang gitabangan,” said Petecio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both suspects fled following the attack but were arrested on the same day through a hot pursuit operation in Candijay town at past 6 p.m.

Initial investigation indicated that Timbal was already in conflict with Golosinda and Barera a day before the stabbing.

Timbal allegedly punched one of the two suspects leading to a brawl prior to the stabbing incident.

Petecio said the suspects were in the village to join fiesta celebrations and were tasked to cook lechon for their relative.

The fatal stabbing was the eighth recorded homicide in Bohol in four days from May 14 to May 17.

During the four-day span, alleged killings were reported in Duero, Loboc, Dimiao, Batuan, Inabanga and Carmen. (A.Doydora)