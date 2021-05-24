3 slain men identified as gun-for-hire gang leader, members

Topic |  
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

3 slain men identified as gun-for-hire gang leader, members

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
The remains of alleged gun-for-hire gang leader Louegy Flores were found roadside in a remote village in Duero town on May 17, 2021.

The three men who were separately found dead with hack and gunshot wounds in three towns last week have been identified as a gun-for-hire gang leader and two of his associates in the crime ring, a police official said Monday.

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) deputy director for operations Lt. Col. Jacinto Mandal said follow-up investigations have indicated that one of the victims who was identified as Louegy Flores, 30, was an alleged gun-for-hire group leader and was wanted for murder and qualified theft.

“Based sa na gather na intel, gun for hire ni sa Bohol si [Flores]. Mao toy leader adtong grupo, kadtong duha nga associates to niya, kauban ra sila,” said Mandal.

Flores’ remains were found with multiple hack and gunshot wounds in Duero town on Monday last week.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The two other slain men who sustained similar injuries were identified as Niño Colin and Mark Betasa who were found dead in Loboc and Dimiao, respectively, on the same day.

According Mandal, the killings were likely connected and that the three men may have been killed together in the same area before they were dumped in the three municipalities.

“Based sa investigations allegedly gipang labog nalang to sila,” he said.

Police were able to piece together the trio’s relations based on their previous investigations in which the three were tagged as suspects.

Mandal said investigators are still conducting a follow-up probe to identify the motive and suspects behind the murders.

He noted retaliation as possible motive considering the trio’s alleged illegal activities.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Di ta ka discount sa mga taw na ilang napasakitan, kay kaning uban taw nagpakahilom nalang kay mahadlok mo sumbong…Basin naay mga taw na kahibaw sa ilang gibuhat pero wa na mo duol sa goberno,” he said.  

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He however denied that there is a vigilante group operating in the province.

Meanwhile, police also continued their investigation to determine if Flores’ group had another members who continued to operate. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

‘Albularyo’ falls in Dauis drug bust

An “albularyo” (traditional healer) was arrested by anti-narcotics operatives of the Dauis Police Station for alleged sale of illegal drugs…

2 slain men in Duero, Loboc identified

Two men who were found dead in the towns of Duero and Loboc on Monday morning have been identified by…

Man, 29, stabbed dead by 2 lechon cooks during Guindulman village fiesta

A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed dead by two lechon cooks in Guindulman during a village fiesta on Monday afternoon.…

100 grams ‘marijuana’ seized from Italian national in Panglao

Police in Panglao who responded to a supposed alarm and scandal complaint ended up seizing 100 grams of suspected marijuana…

PDEA nabs nurse, 1 other in Tagbilaran drug bust

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Tuesday night arrested two men deemed high-value targets (HVT) in the government’s anti-drug…

Man, 64, shot dead at cousin’s house in Carmen

A 64-year-old former convict who was previously incarcerated for a gun charge conviction was shot dead in a remote village…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!