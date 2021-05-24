42,875 Boholanos vaccinated; 70,020 AstraZeneca, Sinovac jabs rolled out











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

As of yesterday, there were 42,875 Boholanos vaccinated,according to the Bohol Inter Agency Task Force.

A total of 26,867 got the first dose while 16,008 already received their second dose.

There are 70,020 doses of AstraZeneca and Sinovac received in the province as of last week.

The breakdown of those vaccinated: (1st dose) 10,836 for the first district, 7,450 for the second district and 8,581 in the third district. For (second dose), 5,307 in the first district, 5,145 in the second district and 5,556 in the third district.

Meanwhile, the province started on Thursday the inoculation of senior citizens against coronavirus disease2019 (COVID-19).

Rep. Edgar Chatto, now 61, led senior citizens in the province vaccinated. (See related story. P. 2)

According to Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson and officer-in-charge of the ProvincialHealth Office (PHO) Dr. Cesar Tomas Lopez, the masterlist of all senior citizens in Bohol has been submitted to the Department of Health (DOH).

Lopez said around 155,845 senior citizens in the province are included in the said master list submitted to the

DOH.

He added that some Bohol towns and even Tagbilaran City started the vaccination rollout for senior citizens and

also included persons with co-morbidities.

Former Regional Director of the Phil Information Agency (PIA) Elma Teruel, 68, who got her first dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine on Thursday at the Tagbilaran City College said the vaccination was not painful at all, as the jabs are well done by the nurses.

Teruel, a Tagbilaran City resident, strongly urged not only the seniors but everyone to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination is a vital process for one’s health and continued well-being. That is the biggest reason I had myself

vaccinated. With Covid still around, seniors like me need protection to combat this disease,” Teruel said.

Senior citizens are part of the A2 priority list of the government’s vaccination program.

Those with comorbidities are in the A3 priority list, where they are the ones prioritized in the vaccine rollout

after the medical frontliners, who are in the A1 priority list.