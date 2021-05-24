‘Albularyo’ falls in Dauis drug bust











An “albularyo” (traditional healer) was arrested by anti-narcotics operatives of the Dauis Police Station for alleged sale of illegal drugs on Sunday morning.

In a report, police said they apprehended Ariel Bequeso, 43, during a buy-bust operation at his residence in Barangay Biking, Dauis.

Bequeso allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to an undercover agent of the Dauis police Drug Enforcement Unit leading to his immediate arrest.

Authorities said they found six more packets of shabu, which were estimated to weigh four grams, in the suspect’s possession.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P27,400.

Bequeso was placed under the custody of the Dauis Police Station pending the filing of charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)