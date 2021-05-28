College student nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran

A college student was arrested by police intelligence officers for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City on Thursday afternoon.

In a report, police said operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) apprehended Joseph Celis, 23, a student of PMI Colleges Bohol, during a buy-bust operation.

Celis was allegedly spotted illegal drugs in Barangay Cogon prompting police to set up the sting operation.

Authorities said Celis sold shabu worth P1,000 to an undercover cop leading to his immediate arrest.

He was allegedly caught in possession of six packets of shabu.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P40,600.

Celis was placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

