23-year-old yields P748k shabu in PNP-PDEA anti-drug op in Maribojoc

Law enforcement agents on Saturday morning seized shabu worth P748,000 during a sting operation in Maribojoc.

Joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Maribojoc Police Station allegedly confiscated the illegal drugs from suspected drug personality Arnel Rivera, 23, of Barangay Manga in Tagbilaran City.

In a report, the PDEA said they apprehended Rivera after he sold shabu to a poseur-buyer during the buy-bust operation in Barangay Punta Cruz, Maribojoc.

The operation against Rivera was set in motion after Rivera was allegedly spotted peddling shabu in the said village.

According to authorities, they found in Rivera’s possession five large packs of shabu which weighed 110 grams.

Rivera was detained pending the filing of appropriate charges against him.

The PDEA said criminal complaints for violations against Section 5 (sale) and Section 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspect. (wm)

