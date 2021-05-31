Woman dies in hit-and-run incident in Dimiao











A 51-year-old woman who laid down in the middle of a national road in Dimiao town died after she was run over by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday night.

Staff Sgt. Rex Gundaya of the Dimiao Police Station said that victim Demitria Raza, 51, of Barangay Laktawon who was believed to have been suffering from a mental condition died on the spot.

According to Gundaya, she was run over by a white pickup truck which fled the area immediately after the incident across the public market in Barangay Sawang.

Raza’s companion, who was only identified by authorities as “Tipoli,” tried to get her to stand and leave the area but she refused.

“Matud niya [Tipoli] iyang gibadlong kuno kay nagligid ra sa kalsada unya dili man pud mo patuo mao niuli siya mao mga pila ka metros siguro, eight to 10 meters, paglingi niya naligsan na siya [Raza],” said Gundaya.

Gundaya said Raza sustained multiple injuries which resulted in her immediate death.

Meanwhile, authorities continued their probe on the incident to trace the vehicle and its driver.

He noted that there are no closed-circuit television cameras mounted near the scene of the incident.

According to Gundaya, Raza frequently roams Dimiao and often sleeps in public areas such as markets.

“Magsuroy-suroy ran a siya unya naabtan og gabii mao wa na kauli sa ilang barangay, usahay mo higda ra ni sa merkado,” he said. (A. Doydora)