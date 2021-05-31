Woman dies in hit-and-run incident in Dimiao

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Woman dies in hit-and-run incident in Dimiao

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 51-year-old woman who laid down in the middle of a national road in Dimiao town died after she was run over by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday night.

Staff Sgt. Rex Gundaya of the Dimiao Police Station said that victim Demitria Raza, 51, of Barangay Laktawon who was believed to have been suffering from a mental condition died on the spot.

According to Gundaya, she was run over by a white pickup truck which fled the area immediately after the incident across the public market in Barangay Sawang.

Raza’s companion, who was only identified by authorities as “Tipoli,” tried to get her to stand and leave the area but she refused.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Matud niya [Tipoli] iyang gibadlong kuno kay nagligid ra sa kalsada unya dili man pud mo patuo mao niuli siya mao mga pila ka metros siguro, eight to 10 meters, paglingi niya naligsan na siya [Raza],” said Gundaya.

Gundaya said Raza sustained multiple injuries which resulted in her immediate death.

Meanwhile, authorities continued their probe on the incident to trace the vehicle and its driver.

He noted that there are no closed-circuit television cameras mounted near the scene of the incident.

According to Gundaya, Raza frequently roams Dimiao and often sleeps in public areas such as markets.

“Magsuroy-suroy ran a siya unya naabtan og gabii mao wa na kauli sa ilang barangay, usahay mo higda ra ni sa merkado,” he said. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

23-year-old yields P748k shabu in PNP-PDEA anti-drug op in Maribojoc

Law enforcement agents on Saturday morning seized shabu worth P748,000 during a sting operation in Maribojoc. Joint operatives of the…

CHR to probe caging of Calape boy who died in fire

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Friday said it will conduct a motu proprio (on its own) investigation into…

College student nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran

A college student was arrested by police intelligence officers for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City on Thursday…

3 slain men identified as gun-for-hire gang leader, members

The three men who were separately found dead with hack and gunshot wounds in three towns last week have been…

‘Albularyo’ falls in Dauis drug bust

An “albularyo” (traditional healer) was arrested by anti-narcotics operatives of the Dauis Police Station for alleged sale of illegal drugs…

2 slain men in Duero, Loboc identified

Two men who were found dead in the towns of Duero and Loboc on Monday morning have been identified by…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!