Calape man drowns in waters off Panglao











A 55-year-old man drowned while swimming in waters off Panglao on Monday afternoon.

Senior Master Sgt. Manuel Rabanal of the Panglao Police Station said the remains of Gualberto Labuca, 55, were found floating near the Grande Resort in Barangay Libaong at past 2 p.m.

According to Rabanal, Labuca who was a resident of Calape town went swimming with his family at around 11 a.m. on the same day when he suddenly went missing.

“Gi pangita ni siya sa iyang mga ig-agaw mao tong nabantayan aning Sally Damasin na maoy hing tug-an na dunay ga lutaw-lutaw,” said Rabanal.

Doctor Annie Villanueva of the Panglao Municipal Health Office declared Labuca dead on the spot.

Rabanal said there were no indications of foul play behind Labuca’s death.

“No signs of foul play, basin gi atake ni sa [kasing-kasing],” he added. (AD)