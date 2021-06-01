adplus-dvertising
Woman falls in Tagbilaran drug bust

6 hours ago
A 35-year-old woman was arrested for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City on Monday night.

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station collared Vanessa Gael Selotereo during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion II in Tagbilaran City.

Lieutenant Cesario Sumaylo of the Tagbilaran police Drug Enforcement Unit said Seloterio sold shabu worth P1,000 leading to her immediate arrest along Rizal Street in Barangay Cogon.

Police then allegedly found in her possession seven more packets of shabu.

The seized drugs which weighed three grams were estimated to be worth P20,400.

Seloterio was detained at the lock-up facility of the Tagbilaran City Police Station pending the filing of charges against her.

She will be facing criminal complaints for sale and possession of illegal drugs, police said. (wm)

