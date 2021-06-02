Inoculate guards, security association prexy appeals to Yap











The Bohol president of the association of security agencies in Bohol has called on Governor Arthur Yap to include security guards for both private and public establishments to be included in the priority list of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Retired Philippine Army general Joseph Sevilla, president of the Philippine Association of Detectives and Protective Agency Operators (PADPAO) in Bohol, said he sent a letter to Yap on Tuesday to air his appeal.

According to Sevilla, security guards are also frontliners and should be inoculated already.

He noted that security guards are essential in keeping order in hospitals and other establishments that remain busy and are still frequented by people even during the pandemic.

“Naa na sa atubangan sa banko, atubangan sa hospital, sa mall, resort pero mura’g wa pa man ilista among mga ngan,” he said.

Sevilla noted that there are around 7,000 security guards in the province.

Should the PADPAO’s request not be considered, the group will look for other means to start the vaccination of security guards.

“Kung dili, pangitaan namo’g paagi asa mangayo, hanyuon nato mga NGOs or business sector sa Tagbilaran na tabangan ta,” he said.

Bohol has recently completed the vaccination of medical frontliners.

The province is now prioritizing the inoculation of senior citizens and those with comorbidities.

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism has proposed to prioritize the vaccination of Bohol’s tourism industry workers in a bid to revive the island’s travel sector. (A. Doydora)