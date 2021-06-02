Rene shields Yap from flak amid vehicle controversy











Vice Governor Rene Relampagos on Tuesday emphatically defended Governor Art Yap and distanced the chief executive from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s (SP) controversial purchase of 14 service vehicles worth P24 million amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let me make clear on this matter. This sentiment, this plan to buy service vehicles for the SP, the governor of Bohol, Governor Art Yap has nothing to do with this. Way labot ang gobernador mao ng ayaw ninyo basula ang gobernador kining sa pagpamalit og sakyanan,” an irate Relampagos said during the SP’s regular session.

Relampagos, amid criticisms from the public on the timing of the purchase, said it was the SP which saw the need for the procurement of the brand new vehicles and that Yap has nothing to do with.

“Way labot ang gobernador although the media would like to project it that there is. This is a sentiment of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan,” he added.

The pending procurement of the vehicles was approved by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in March though the request of Yap.

“This refers to your request for a Department Authority to purchase 14 units pick-up type vehicle for the official use of the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, that province,” the DILG said in the Department Authority dated March 9, 2021.

It will also be funded through the 2021 annual budget, which was approved by the SP and signed by Yap for it to be enacted.

However, Yap has constantly kept mum on the issue.

In the same SP session, the SP through the proposal of Relampagos verbally agreed to proceed with the purchase but instead have the vehicles assigned for usage of government agencies under the provincial government, and not the legislative body.

All but one board member, Elpidio Jala who was not present during the session, agreed to have the vehicles be used by provincial government agencies.

However, only three legislators, Board Members Jade Bautista, Lucille Lagunay and Mimi Maglasang specified which agency their allocated vehicles will go to.

The vehicles supposedly for Bautista, Maglasang and Lagunay will go to the Bohol Investment and Promotion Center(BIPC), Provincial Welfare and Development (OPSWD) and Provincial General Services Office (PGSO), respectively.