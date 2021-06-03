adplus-dvertising
Gov. Yap gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Yap gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Gov. Yap gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Yap is jabbed with a Sinovac vaccine at the Bohol Provincial Diagnostic and Ambulatory Care Center in Tagbilaran City on Thurdsay morning. | via Ven Rebo Arigo

Governor Artur Yap early on Thursday received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement, it was confirmed that Yap was jabbed at the Bohol Provincial Diagnostic and Ambulatory Care Center, formerly Bohol Medical Care Institute (BMCI) in Tagbilaran City.

He received the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac BioTech.

“Ganinang buntag sayo, nagpabakuna ko ug Sinovac isip pagpakita ug suporta alang sa atong padayong pagbakuna sa katawhan batok sa COVID-19. Dili kita angay nga mahadlok nga magpabakuna tungod dugang kini nga proteksyon sa atong kaugalingon batok sa COVID-19,” Yap said in a Facebook post.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The governor’s vaccination was conducted by Ron Zapatos, a nurse from the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital.

The inoculation was witnessed by Provincial Health Office (PHO) officer-in-charge Dr. Yul Lopez and Yap’s chief of staff Giselle Quimpo.

Yap’s vaccination came after the National Inter-Agency Task Force elevated governors and mayors to be part of the A1.5 bracket of the vaccination priority list.

Previously, only local chief executives in areas deemed high-risk for COVID-19 transmission were part of A1.5 classification. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Inoculate guards, security association prexy appeals to Yap

The Bohol president of the association of security agencies in Bohol has called on Governor Arthur Yap to include security…

DOT assures financial aid for Bohol tourism workers

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat has assured that all workers in Bohol’s tourism industry, which has been crippled…

42,875 Boholanos vaccinated; 70,020 AstraZeneca, Sinovac jabs rolled out

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. As of yesterday, there were 42,875 Boholanos…

Pfizer vaccines should be flown from Manila straight to Bohol, DOH-7 suggests

Regional health authorities have suggested that COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech should be flown from Metro Manila straight to Bohol…

Tagbilaran’s ultra-cold freezers ready for DOH inspection

Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap on Monday said that the city’s ultra-cold freezer which can store COVID-19 vaccines developed by…

Capitol changes tune on cold-storage, says Bohol to accept Pfizer vaccines

After both the Department of Health (DOH) and the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) confirmed that the province does not…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!