Teen nabbed for drugs in Sagbayan

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

A 19-year-old man was arrested by police for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Sagbayan town at dawn on Friday.

The Sagbayan police Drug Enforcement Unit apprehended Harvey Durante, a resident of Barangay Katipunan, Sagbayan, during a buy-bust operation.

In a report, police said operatives were conducting monitoring operations when Durante was spotted selling illegal drugs in the said village.

Durante allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to an undercover agent leading to his immediate arrest.

Authorities said they found two sachets of suspected shabu weighing 0.09 grams worth P500 in the suspect’s possession.

The teenager was detained at the Sagbayan Police Station’s lock-up jail.

He will be facing charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)  

