1 dead in ambulance-motorcycle head-on collision in Balilihan

Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Renoblas of the Balilihan Police Station said the motorcycle driver identified as Rodel Josol of Tagbilaran City was still rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in the city but was declared dead on arrival.

The patient being transported on the ambulance of the Carmen local government unit and the vehicle’s driver were unharmed.

The patient who was being being transferred from Carmen to the GCGMH in Tagbilaran City was picked up by another emergency vehicle then taken to the same health facility.

According to Reboblas, the ill-fated ambulance was headed towards Tagbilaran while Josol was on the opposite lane when both vehicles collided along a curve in Barangay Boctol.

Renoblas said Josol crossed over to the opposite lane while making a turn leading to the impact based on their initial probe.

“Kusog kuno og dagan ning ga motor unya hing ilog og linya sa ambulansya, kurbadahon tong lugar,” he said.

There were no witnesses during the incident but skid marks and the vehicles’ positions showed that Josol slammed into the ambulance.

“Gasugat sila unya mura’g nakakawat og linya ang motor mao didto dasmag sa driver’s side sa ambulansya,” he added.

According to Renoblas, the victim was wearing a helmet but he still sustained fatal injuries due to the high speed of both vehicles.

The victim’s motorcycle was severely damaged, he added.

Ubaldo Balag, the ambulance’s driver, told authorities that his vehicle’s siren and emergency lights were turned on during the incident.

Both Balag and the ambulance have been placed under the Balilihan Police Station’s custody. (A. Doydora)