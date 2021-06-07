adplus-dvertising
Bohol ‘drug dealer’ nabbed after reported to PDEA’s ‘Isumbong Mo Kay Wilkins’

12 hours ago
A man whose alleged illegal drug activities were reported by a concerned citizen to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) tip page on Facebook was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Bilar.

PDEA operatives collared Pablito Dolotina, 53, near his residence in Purok 7, Sitio Kasla on Sunday afternoon.

The operation allegedly resulted in the seizure of Dolotina’s shabu stash which weighed five grams and estimated to have cost P34,000.  

According to the PDEA, Dolotina is included in their list of target drug personalities in Bohol.

Authorities said the operation was set in motion after they were tipped off by a concerned citizen through Facebook page “Isumbong mo kay Wilkins” (IMKV) about the suspect’s drug activities.

The IMKW was launched by PDEA director general Wilkins Villanueva in June, 2020.

The platform allows the public to report to the PDEA illegal drug activities through Facebook and their hotline numbers.

Meanwhile, Dolotina has been detained pending the filing of charges against him.

The PDEA said criminal complaints for sale and possession of illegal drugs will be filed against him. (wm)

