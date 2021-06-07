Dialysis patient, wife hurt as pickup truck hits post in Cortes

adplus-dvertising
7 hours ago
Photo via Junje Daguplo

A pickup truck which was driven by a man who was on his way to undergo dialysis at a hospital in Tagbilaran City slammed into a concrete telecom post along a national road in Cortes at past 6 a.m. on Monday.

Staff Sgt. Gregorio Bayucot said the driver who was identified as Rogelio Galaura, 61, admitted that he fell asleep while driving his Ford Ranger along Barangay Dela Paz causing him to swerve into the post.

The vehicle did not immediately stop upon impact as it still pushed forward parts of the post for several meters.

Galaura, a former seaman and a resident of Talibon, and his wife who was with him during the accident survived the vehicular mishap.

Both were rushed by Cortes emergency responders to a hospital but were noted to have only sustained minor injuries.

“Ginagmay rang injury tungod sa impact adtong ilang pagkabangga,” said Bayucot.

Meanwhile, Galaura has vowed to pay for the damages caused by the incident. (A. Doydora)

