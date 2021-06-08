Seaman nabbed for allegedly stabbing neighbor dead in Alicia











A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed dead by his neighbor, a seaman, amid a longstanding rift between the two which stemmed from a land dispute in Alicia town.

Alicia police chief Lt. Bonifacio Flores said victim Eddie Tanchico, a resident of Barangay Progreso, Alicia, was still rushed to the Candijay Community Hospital in the adjacent town of Candijay but was declared dead on arrival.

Tanchico sustained stab wounds in his head, chest and back.

According to Flores, Tanchico was repeatedly stabbed by one Erenio Doydora when both chanced upon each other along a barangay road near the suspect’s residence on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ang [suspect] ga inom-inom didto sa progreso unya nahabog niadto sa ilang yuta unya niabot pud kalit ning biktima unja nagkaharong sila mao na tong hitabua na dunay stabbing incident,” said Flores.

Doydora who was believed to hav been drunk during the incident immediately fled the area but was arrested by police at his home during a hot pursuit operation five hours after the indent.

Flores said that the land dispute was supposed to have already been settled in favor of Doydora.

The conflict was reignited when the two saw each other while Doydora was inspecting his property after he was told that some of his hollow blocks were stolen.

During the day of the stabbing, Doydora had just arrived in Bohol from Manila and was supposed to oversee development of the disputed land.

“Pag-uli niya duna siya kalungot-lungot niya na gikan siya og biyahe unja naay report na ilang hollow block na ilang gi pile sa ilang yuta gikawatan,” said Flores.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, authorities have yet to ascertain if hollow blocks were indeed stolen from Doydora.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barangay officials who initially looked into the alleged theft case told police that it appeared that none were stolen from the remaining pile of hollow blocks at Doydora’s propery.

According to Flores, Tanchico only chanced upon Doydora as the former figured in an altercation with his live-in partner and was looking for her.

Meanwhile, Doydora who remained detained at the Alicia Police Station lock-up jail pending the filing of a murder complaint against him. (A. Doydora)