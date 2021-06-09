2 ‘drug dealers’ fall in separate anti-drug ops in Catigbian, Maribojoc











John Palma and Mark Redulla

Two alleged drug dealers were arrested by police in separate anti-drug operations in Catigbian and Maribojoc on Tuesday night.

Authorities identified the apprehended individuals as John Palma, 24, of Barangay Basak, Loon and Mark Redulla, 25, of Barangay Maribeles, Dauis, who are both listed in the police’s drug watch list.

In a report, the Catigbian Police Station said their Drug Enforcement Unit collared Palma during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion Catigbian.

The operation was set in motion after he was allegedly spotted selling shabu in the village.

Police said they seized shabu worth P1,224 from the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Maribojoc Police Station arrested Redulla, a motorcycle dealership employee in Tagbilaran City, also during a sting operation.

Redulla was apprehended after he allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to a posuer-buyer during the operation in Barangay Dipatlong in Maribojoc.

Operatives allegedly seized from Redulla shabu which was estimated to be worth P10,200.

Both men were placed under police custody and were set to charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)