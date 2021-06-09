adplus-dvertising
Bohol Capitol SUV caught sporting fake license plate

Bohol Capitol SUV caught sporting fake license plate

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Bohol Capitol SUV caught sporting fake license plate

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Photo courtesy of Provincial Highway Patrol Team

Amid its heavily opposed procurement of 4×4 pickup trucks for the vice governor and all members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, the Provincial Government of Bohol is embroiled in another vehicle-related controversy, this time over one of the Capitol’s vehicles which was caught bearing a false license plate number.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Marcelino Dacoylo of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (HPG) said they flagged down in Baclayon town a Capitol-owned Mitsubishi Pajero sports utility vehicle (SUV) sporting a private plate number registered to a vehicle owned by woman in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday afternoon.

Those on board the SUV were members of the Bohol Environmental Protection Task Force (BEPTF) led by retired colonel Alex Maglajos who were reportedly travelling from Garcia Hernandez town where they investigated an alleged illegal quarry operation.

Dacuylo said they were made aware of the irregularity through a report from Garcia Hernandez Mayor Tita Baja who provided the HPG with documents from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) showing that the plate number used by the Capitol SUV, GWT 383, is registered to another vehicle, a 2002 Daihatsu “S Pass” owned by one Leda Vida Ramirez of Lapu-Lapu City.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The LTO document showed that Ramirez’s vehicle is a UV (utility vehicle)-for-hire.

 “Gi-check namo, tinuod man pud na naay violation,” said Dacuylo.

The owner of the SUV could face violations against Batas Pambansa 43 which penalizes the illegal switching of license plates.

It stipulates that the violation is punishable by a fine of P5,000 or imprisonment of six months, or both, depending on the discretion of the court.

The vehicle also did not have a license plate in its rear end which is also a violation.

However, the Capitol SUV was not placed under police custody considering that the vehicle had a certificate of registration and the driver had a valid license.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

It was also proven that the vehicle was not listed as a “hot car” or a stolen vehicle.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In the HPG’s incident report, it was indicated that Maglajos refused to go with the HPG to their office for an investigation.

“The Team leader of BEPTF Retired Col Maglajos refused to follow us in our office for investigation,” the HPG’s Provincial Highway Patrol Team said in its report.

Meanwhile, Maglajos told the HPG that they switched the plates for security purposes and that they had with them the original car plate.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Chronicle also tried to get the side of Provincial Legal Officer lawyer Nilo Ahat but he has not answered calls and replied to text messages.

It was Ahat who signed the BEPTF’s Travel Authority and “Driver’s Trip Ticket” which indicated that the SUV’s driver was Alphard Gucor and that the SUV’s plate number was supposed to be SEY-969, a red government plate. (R. Tutas)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Seaman nabbed for allegedly stabbing neighbor dead in Alicia

A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed dead by his neighbor, a seaman, amid a longstanding rift between the two which…

Bohol ‘drug dealer’ nabbed after reported to PDEA’s ‘Isumbong Mo Kay Wilkins’

A man whose alleged illegal drug activities were reported by a concerned citizen to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA)…

Teen nabbed for drugs in Sagbayan

A 19-year-old man was arrested by police for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Sagbayan town at dawn on Friday.…

P1 million shabu seized, HVI nabbed in Tagbilaran raid

The Tagbilaran City Police Station (TCPS) seized methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” worth over P1 million during a raid at the…

Man shot dead by riding-in-tandem assailants in Guindulman

A man who was allegedly in hiding and was caught in a drug feud was shot dead by motorcycle-riding men…

Woman falls in Tagbilaran drug bust

A 35-year-old woman was arrested for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City on Monday night. Anti-narcotics operatives of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!