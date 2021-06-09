OFW arrested in Baclayon drug bust











An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who was scheduled to return to his work in Dubai was arrested for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Baclayon town on Wednesday afternoon.

In a report, police said they apprehended Michael Palasol, 31, a married resident of Barangay Montaña, Baclayon during a buy-bust operation in the said village.

Operatives of the Baclayon Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) arrested Palasol after he allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to a police poseur-buyer.

The arresting officers then allegedly found in his possession another pack of suspected shabu which weighed a gram and was estimated to be worth P6,800.

Police noted that Palasol who was a jet ski mechanic in Dubai is included in the police’s drug watchlist.

He was detained at the Baclayon Police Station lock-up facility pending the filing of illegal drug charges against him. (wm)