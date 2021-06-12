Red tide warning still up in Dauis, Tagbilaran











For three straight years, a red tide warning remains hoisted over Tagbilaran City and Dauis according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

In its latest advisory dated June 11, 2021, the BFAR indicated that seawaters off the two localities continued to test positive for paralytic shellfish poison or “toxic red tide” that is beyond the regulatory limit.

The BFAR maintained its shellfish ban noting that the said seafood found in Tagbilaran City and Dauis waters should not be harvested, eaten or sold.

Meanwhile, fish and other seafood such as squid, shrimp and crab caught in Tagbilaran and Dauis seas are still safe for consumption but these should be properly washed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Internal organs such as gills and intestines must be removed before cooking.

Eating shellfish products with red tide can cause death. Early symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning include tingling of the lips and tongue, which may begin within minutes of eating poisonous shellfish or may take an hour or two to develop.

Based on BFAR’s shellfish bulletin No. 17, other localities affected by red tide include Zumarraga; Daram Island; Calubian, Carigara Bay and Ormoc Bay in Leyte; Tambobo Bay in Negros Oriental; Murcielagos Bay in Zamboanga del Norte; Irong-Irong Bay in Northen Samar; Maqueda and Villareal Bays in Tacloban City; San Pedro Bay in Western Samar; Lianga Bay and Bisilig Bay in Surigao del Sur; and Balite Bay in Davao Oriental.

The red tide alert in Dauis and Tagbilaran City has been imposed since March, 2018.

In 2016, waters off both localities were also listed as red tide-affected areas but were later cleared in April, 2017.