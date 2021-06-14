Drug offender nabbed anew in Dauis buy-bust op











A drug offender who was recently released from jail after entering into a plea deal was again arrested by police for drug charges.

In a report, the Dauis Police Station said that their Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) apprehended Benjie Gulleban, 24, a resident of Barangay Tabalong, during a buy-bust operation in the said village on Sunday afternoon.

Gulleban allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest.

According to authorities, the DEU operatives found in Gulleban’s possession thee packets of shabu which weighed nine grams.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P61,200.

Gulleban who police also tagged as a noted thief was placed under the custody of the Dauis Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.

He will be charged with violations against Section 5 (sale) and Section 11 (possession) of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)