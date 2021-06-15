LTO’s ‘E-Patrol Mobile Service’ arrives in Dauis











The Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7’s “E-Patrol Mobile Service” which offers most of the agency’s services including a free theoretical driving course has made its way to the town of Dauis.

LTO Tagbilaran chief Yvonne Auza said that the E-Patrol bus arrived in Dauis on Monday and will be stationed in the town’s municipal hall until Friday.

According to Auza, the bus offers applications for a student permit, driver’s license renewal and motor vehicle registration, and is capable of printing driver’s licenses.

It also has slots for 100 persons who wish to avail of the free theoretical driving course.

“Free ni siya, mo coordinate lang mo sa local government unit sa Dauis…pero bisan og di mo taga Dauis pwede mo ma accommodate nila,” said Auza.

The only services not offered by the E-Patrol bus is the acceptance of payments for violators and the application for new licenses.

Auza said that the initiative was the brainchild of LTO-7 director Victor Caindec and was designed to provide convenience to the public.

Last week, the bus was in Panglao, where the LTO was able to issue 300 theoretical driving certificates.

It will then deployed to other towns in the forthcoming weeks but the LTO will not yet disclose the next destinations.

Auza said the local government units (LGU) may submit a letter of request to the LTO 7 regional office for them to host the sought-after E-Patrol bus.

“Mo himo ra sila og letter request, ilang letter of intent sa regional office which will decide kung e-approve or disapprove ilang request,” she added. (R. Tutas)