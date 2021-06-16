adplus-dvertising
22-year-old ‘dealer’ nabbed in Tagbilaran drug bust

22-year-old ‘dealer’ nabbed in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

22-year-old ‘dealer’ nabbed in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 22-year-old man listed in the police’s drug watch list was arrested in an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday morning.

In a report, police said they apprehended Jan Amistoso, a resident of Barangay Poblacion III in Tagbilaran City, during a buy-bust operation in the nearby village of Barangay Booy at past 9:30 a.m.

Amistoso allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest along Tomas Cloma Avenue.

Operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station led by Agusto Sumaylo allegedly seized from the suspect four sachets of suspected shabu which weighed 13 grams.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The confiscated drugs were estimated to be worth P88,400.

According to authorities, they placed Amistoso under surveillance for two weeks to confirm his illegal drug activities before setting up the sting operation.

Police said Amistoso is considered as an SLI (street-level individual) in their drug watch list.

The suspect was detained at the lock-up facility of the Tagbilaran City Police Station and was set to be charged with violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (rt)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

LTO’s ‘E-Patrol Mobile Service’ arrives in Dauis

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7’s “E-Patrol Mobile Service” which offers most of the agency’s services including a free theoretical…

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in U.S. trial

Novavax Inc on Monday reported late-stage data from its U.S.-based clinical trial showing its vaccine is more than 90% effective against…

Boholanos call for ‘freedom from the bondage of corruption’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A province-wide call to “freedom from the…

Red Cross launches RT-PCR saliva collection site in Ubay

The Philippine Red Cross on Monday launched a collection site for saliva-based Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing for…

1st batch of Bohol centenarians to get P100,000 each

Six centenarians will be receiving P100,000 each as the first batch of beneficiaries of the provincial government’s cash aid for…

3.5-magnitude quake shakes parts of Bohol

A 3.5-magnitude quake struck interior Bohol on Wednesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. The temblor…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!