22-year-old ‘dealer’ nabbed in Tagbilaran drug bust











A 22-year-old man listed in the police’s drug watch list was arrested in an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday morning.

In a report, police said they apprehended Jan Amistoso, a resident of Barangay Poblacion III in Tagbilaran City, during a buy-bust operation in the nearby village of Barangay Booy at past 9:30 a.m.

Amistoso allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest along Tomas Cloma Avenue.

Operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station led by Agusto Sumaylo allegedly seized from the suspect four sachets of suspected shabu which weighed 13 grams.

The confiscated drugs were estimated to be worth P88,400.

According to authorities, they placed Amistoso under surveillance for two weeks to confirm his illegal drug activities before setting up the sting operation.

Police said Amistoso is considered as an SLI (street-level individual) in their drug watch list.

The suspect was detained at the lock-up facility of the Tagbilaran City Police Station and was set to be charged with violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (rt)