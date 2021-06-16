adplus-dvertising
OFW falls in Jagna drug bust

5 hours ago
An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was arrested by anti-narcotics police officers in a drug buy-bust operation in Jagna town on Wednesday morning.

The operatives of the Jagna police Drug Enforcement Unit apprehended Rayner Tan, 39, a native of Barangay Tubod Monte, Jagna for alleged sale of illegal drugs.

In a report, police said Tan sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest during the sting operation in the said village.

The apprehending officers allegedly found in his possession one small packet of suspected shabu which weighed 0.06 grams.

Tan was detained at the Jagna Police Station lock-up jail.

Authorities were preparing to file charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs in violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

